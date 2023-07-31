LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The city of Lynn Haven is examining ways to pay for rising sewer and water costs. Residents could soon see a hike in those rates.

Raising utility rates is an unpleasant topic of discussion for cities that want to keep their residents happy.

With roughly 10,000 residential utility accounts in the city of Lynn Haven, city officials say they need to pick the best route of action to keep their city afloat.

In the senior activity center, the Lynn Haven financial review committee along with staff created a presentation on a five-year plan on potential utility rate increases.

“So we just want to make sure that we’re being fiduciary with our funds and that we’re having as much oversight as possible. And so that’s why we’re considering it now. Trying to play catch up from previous years with hurricane Michael, the pandemic inflation where we did not increase rates,” said Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson.

The city has been borrowing funds from other departments in order to balance the budget on an annual basis.

The financial committee says if no adjustments are made then the city will eventually be 19 million in debt in five years.

“I included a minimal amount of inflation-adjusted for expenditures and salaries and then came up with a number that would get us to zero within five years,” said Lynn Haven Financial Director Kiki Roman.

Mayor Nelson says he and staff want to gradually raise the rate in hopes that it will ease the pain on residents.

If the city of Lynn Haven follows through with the proposed plan, water will increase by $0.15 per thousand gallons and sewer by $1.08 per 1000 gallons.

The city of Lynn Haven votes in Aug. they will have a budgeting process in Sept. and then the goal is to have everything situated come the new fiscal year in Oct.

“So we just want to make sure that not only are we offering the best services to our citizens, but we also are offering the best response time when issues do arise. That’s what we’re trying to do. Just make sure we stay the best county in the bay,” said Nelson.

Mayor Nelson says if you have any questions or concerns regarding the proposed utility rate increases, he asks all residents to reach out by phone, email, or Facebook.