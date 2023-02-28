LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — In just a few days people living in Lynn Haven will have a new way to pay bills, check out upcoming events, and receive emergency notifications.

My Lynn Haven app will provide people with many resources to stay up to date.

This new app will allow people in the community to take pictures of a pothole or other issues in the city and directly email them to the correct person.

Implementing this new technology is not costing the city anything but there is a small charge for those who choose to download the app.

The city hopes to eliminate that fee.

The app will help with safety concerns that are relevant for the community to know.

“We can alert residents when there are road closures or something emergency has happened that’s part of this app that they will be able to talk to one another,” Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer said. “The most important part of this app, though is that citizens will be anywhere and be able to pull up information about the city.”

The city plans to launch the app on March 9th.