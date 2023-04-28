LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Just across the street from a very damaged home, the Lynn Haven Children’s Memorial Garden was relatively untouched by Thursday’s EF-1 tornado.

Sandra Harrison heads up the ‘Compassionate Friends of Bay County’ chapter.

She said when she saw the footage of the damaged home right across the street, she was worried the garden was going to be destroyed, but she said miraculously, the damages were minor.

“It’s just a miracle that it was untouched,” Harrison said. “Our garden is a children’s memorial garden for the loss of our children, grandchildren, and siblings so it’s a very special place and I’m just very relieved that we didn’t have any more damage than we actually did.”

Harrison said a missing sign and a damaged gate were the extent of the damages.