LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Customers lined up for the new Checkers location that opened Tuesday morning in Lynn Haven.

The location, off the right shoulder of Highway 77, is believed to be the first location on the East side of the Hathaway Bridge in at least 30 years.

“We want to do kind of soft opening so we don’t get bombarded. And then once we train our staff to take the proper order and make the proper food and make the guest happy,” said owner Bob Amin.

Checkers is open from 10 am to 1 am.