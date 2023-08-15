LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – After being destroyed by Hurricane Michael nearly five years ago the Charlie James Smith gymnasium at the Lynn Haven sports complex is open to the public.

At the re-grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Lynn Haven residents got to witness the 27,000-square-foot gymnasium and see all of what it has to offer.

Brand new equipment on the inside and a newly refreshed look on the outside.

The community will be able to enjoy two indoor basketball, pickleball, and volleyball courts, as well as an outdoor playground.

“Since Hurricane Michael, we’ve been slowly rebuilding and a lot of our kids have not had that opportunity to play some of those sports inside that they like. And so this is an opportunity not only for youth but for adults as well,” said Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer.

The last gymnasium only had one court, but the new one has two courts.

And for afterschool activities, the gymnasium will also be home for the boys and girls club.

After the ceremony took place those who showed up got to be the first to explore and enjoy the new facility.