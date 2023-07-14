LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The criminal case against a building inspector who worked for Panama City Beach and Lynn Haven was thrown out Friday.

Michael Gordon had been charged with public order crimes and fraud. Lynn Haven police said they began investigating Gordon after they learned he had obtained a general contractor’s license in Calhoun County. That action sent up red flags after local and state investigators determined that a former Calhoun County employee was illegally awarding licenses to individuals.

Police added that Gordon approved inspections even though he never reviewed the sites himself. However, his attorney, Jim White, countered these allegations in a motion to dismiss. White argued that Gordon’s employees were qualified to perform the inspections under Gordon’s supervision.

He also highlighted the testimony of Emory Pitts, the current building official in Lynn Haven. Pitts testified that he did not have any complaints from citizens about inspection work done by Gordon or his company and that he did not go back and reinspect any of the jobs done by Gordon.

“Those were competent inspections,” Pitts said. “I know that Mr. Gordon is a highly qualified as a building official.”

Prosecutors declined to oppose the motion to dismiss and Judge Timothy Register dropped the charges.