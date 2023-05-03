LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Cain Griffin Splash Pad is looking to reopen on weekends in May.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Lynn Haven, the Cain Griffin Splash Pad is set to reopen on Saturday, May 13.

The splash pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays, it will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The splash pad will shift to being open five days a week in June. Hours of operation are as follows: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, the pad will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and closed on Monday and Wednesday.

Lynn Haven officials wrote that the A.L. Kinsaul Splash Pad will be closed for repairs until further notice, due to the recent severe weather.

If you have any questions, the City of Lynn Haven asks that you contact the Recreation Department at sports@cityoflynnhaven.com or 850-625-0897.