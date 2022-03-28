LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city officials have been struggling to rebuild their sports complex since Hurricane Michael destroyed it in 2018.

They have had to deal with the same issues as the rest of the world with a slow supply chain. But these delays have produced a silver lining.

After months of delays, the sounds of construction are finally filling the air at Lynn Haven’s 40-acre sports complex.

“It’s taken us a while through the FEMA process, and the insurance process,” Lynn Haven parks and grounds director Ty Farris said. “To get to where we are.”

Supply chain delays have affected two of the city’s major projects, those being the sports park and the stormwater drainage system.

“The gymnasium is looking to be complete in early 2023 that they will hand over the keys to the city,” Farris said. “The baseball portion will likely be a little later either late spring, possibly early summer; it should be ready.”

The good news is, the delays have saved the city money. The total sports park cost is now estimated to be $6 million. That is a million dollars lower than the original estimate.

“The commission approved I want to say, $7.2 million and some change but we’ve been able to value that engineer a little bit,” Farris said.

Next on the list, Farris expects to open bids for the concession’s building roof.

“It will look like an ant bed that you’ve kicked here in another month,” Farris said.

Last week the city re-opened the road leading to the city’s animal control office.

The city expects the entire complex to be completed in 2023.