LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups are putting on two different events to honor a young girl who passed away in a car accident a few months ago.

The Mowat Middle School Beta Club is hosting a Memorial Walk-A-Thon in honor of Anna Eldridge, for what would have been her 12th birthday.

The event will be held on Friday, February 18 at 2 p.m. at the middle school.

The minimum entry fee donation is just $1, and all of the proceeds will benefit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Later that day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Keep It Lynn Haven will host a Memorial Fun Run in Anna’s honor.

They are accepting $5 donation or pet and cleaning supplies for the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Participants will run or walk 12 laps around the Sheffield Sidewalk Circle in honor of Anna’s 12th birthday.

