LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) —- Bay County Sheriff’s Office held its 3rd annual first responders trunk-or-treat.

Emergency personnel from across Bay County handed out candy to kids, and let them check out their vehicles.

The free event took place in the parking lot of Mosely High School

Lieutenant Larry Grainger said events like this help first responders connect with kids in the community.

“We like to engage kids in a good situation,” Grainger said. “Where they see us as humans because there’s so much bad that they see on TV, whether it’s television shows they watch or whatever you know. So we want them to just see us as humans and be able to give back to our community.”

