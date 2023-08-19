LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Arnold High School Boys and Girls Cross County held their first-ever golf tournament to help raise money for the season.

The tournament was held at Nature Walk Golf Course in Lynn Haven.

Twenty-eight golfers played for a chance to win prizes varying from a free round of golf to a sleeve of new golf balls.

Sophomore Samuel Merritt says the money they raised from today’s event will help them with various expenses throughout the season.

“Today we had a golf tournament to raise money for our cross-country team,” Merritt said. “This year, this season, we got raise money for expenses like travel, hotel rooms, things like that, because it’s a good money that goes into it, so. Yeah. Trying to raise money. And then we raised we raise a good bit of money today. “

The teams also held a silent auction and raffle.