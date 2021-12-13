3 teens arrested after alleged disturbance with gun outside of Bay Co. school

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Three teens are facing adult felony charges after allegedly bringing two guns to a Bay County school on Monday.

Lynn Haven Police said a gun was displayed during a disturbance on the sidewalk of Mowat Middle School, and reports said three teens were arrested in connection to the incident: Jailyn King, 15, Asia Falvo, 13, and Albert Campbell, 15.

Police reportedly found two handguns during the arrest that were stolen during recent alleged burglaries of unlocked vehicles and one residence in the area.

All three teens are reportedly facing felony charges. Lynn Haven Police said King was charged with armed burglary, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm at a school. Falvo was charged with carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm at a school. Campbell was charged with armed burglary, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a firearm at a school, exhibition of a firearm at a school and armed trespassing on school property.

Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie said this situation could have been avoided if residents locked their doors.

Police said Chief Ramie is in support of new legislation in regards to making citizens accountable for leaving loaded firearms in unlocked cars.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt told News 13 Monday night that there is “no tolerance for any weapons on a school campus, and any student who brings a weapon of any kind on campus will certainly be expelled.”

The teens have reportedly been turned over to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

