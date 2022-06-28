LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven city officials want to brighten up the scenery with a new mural on one of the water tanks off Highway 77.

Workers recently repaired the tanks and primed them for painting.

City officials reached out to local artists about a possible mural, and they submitted renderings showing the possibilities.

“It brings excitement and joy to an area and it also brings people to the area,” local artist Sara Griffith said. “I have murals all over and people go to those to get pictures because everybody wants that Instagrammable moment so it brings people from other cities into our city.”

But some Lynn Haven residents aren’t on-board.

They took to Facebook with comments like, “Not where our money should go at this point…”, “To busy”, and ..” just keep it how it is.”

“The size of the job is massive so if you bring the community in on something on this, it’s going to be very hard to narrow all the ideas,” Griffith said.

The quoted cost of painting the mural is around $35,000, which Lynn Haven Park and Grounds Director Ty Farris said is low considering it will cover almost 10,000 square feet.

He said the top priority is to have citizens involved in the process.

“I think it’s a great idea to have the public involved and I think as the mayor said we need to cover the full spectrum. We need information from the youth, we need input from the elderly and middle-aged,” Farris said.

“Beautification is important because if all you do is, as one resident said, all you do is work on picking up trash and paving roads then that’s not really a place I want to live,” resident Ryan Scray said.

Commissioners have decided to ask the city beautification board to solicit more community feedback before proceeding.

The city will be exploring various beautification grants that are available for cities looking to enhance the appeal of the area.