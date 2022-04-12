LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – City Commissioners have rejected a local property owner’s request to rezone his land as low-density residential.

The property, which is zoned for industrial use, sits in the middle of the Hugh Nelson industrial park.

The majority of the commissioners said they did not think homes belonged in the park.

“Industrial businesses that bring in the most net tax revenue,” commissioner Jamie Warrick said.

This is just one of many reasons why commissioner Warrick wanted to keep the 15-acres zoned industrial. The property owner requested the zoning change so a developer could add single-family homes in the park.

“The problem is if you put residential close to industrial, there’s a lot of concerns, safety, security and noise, and traffic lights,” Warrick said. “Even with the residential, we have there they are already having some problems with the lights.”

There are currently four manufacturing businesses in the park.

“Those industrial businesses have been there for years and they went in there with the expectation that this is going to stay an industrial park, hence why they named it the Hugh Nelson industrial park,” Warrick said.

Not all of the commissioners agreed. Commissioner Aldridge said the owner of this parcel has had it for thirty years, and due to where it is located, and the conservation land surrounding it, they have had no luck getting any business on that land.

“We do land-use changes all the time, so I assumed it wouldn’t be a big deal to do one here as well,” Aldridge said. “And I understand the man as a citizen is trying to do something to make some money on the property. I understand his plight but at the end of the day we are a board of five, so I lost the vote.”

Commissioner Aldridge said the 15-acre land parcel could be home to other developments like multi-family homes, schools, and medical offices.