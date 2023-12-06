BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez awarded Rutherford with the Purple Star distinction, making it the 18th school in the county to receive the honor.

To qualify, a school must provide resources to children of military families, such as staffing a full-time liaison, offering transition programs, and posting resources on their school website.

“Programs like this really facilitate allowing that child to feel welcomed. Streamlining a lot of those record transfers, of course, sequencing. So it is really important to dedicate time and resources and schools like Rutherford understand the importance of doing so,” Nuñez said.

Also speaking was Rutherford Principal Dr. Todd Mitchell and BDS Superintendent Mark McQueen, both of whom served in the military and experienced frequent movement.