PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Longtime Bay County Fair Manager Bob Johnson passed away Monday. He was 84 years old.

Johnson managed the Bay County Fair for 23 years and those close to him said it was his great love.

But Johnson’s contributions to the community reach beyond just the fair.

He served in the Air Force for 21 years, then worked as a civilian contractor on Tyndall’s drone program for another 26 years.

He was the commander of American Legion Post 66 and presented high school JROTC members with their medals every year.

When his sons were children, Johnson also coached youth baseball for years.

“He was a person that was always trying to help somebody,” Johnson’s son Robert T. Johnson said. “Best known for helping. He helped his family. He helped veterans and homeless veterans that needed help. He just helped anybody he could.”

Johnson’s funeral will be held on June 27 at 11:00 am at the Sand Hills Assembly of God church.