PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On June 12, 2016, a gunman killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The attack is the deadliest mass shooting in Florida history and the second deadliest U.S. history.

In Bay County, some community members still feel the effects of the tragedy.

“For me, it was a different experience probably from most simply because I have that interconnectivity with Pulse,” LGBTQ+ Center of Bay County President Michele Smallwood said. “It wasn’t a place I went all the time but I went there with friends and so I knew the environment that it offered. It was a safe space for people to go and they were allowed to be themselves.”

Smallwood said it is important to continue to remember and talk about the Pulse shooting in order to make progress and move forward.

“We have to talk about those things like equity, inclusion, and diversity to make progress because we just really haven’t made that much progress so we can’t let something like this not continue to be talked about and remembered in a way that will help us move forward,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood said in the meantime, the LGBTQ+ Center is there for anyone who needs it.

“We won’t turn anybody away. Anybody that needs help. Food, clothing, shelter, you need a group, you need therapy,” Smallwood said. “If we can’t provide that, we’re going to help you find it so we like to consider ourselves a community partner amongst many so that we can get you to the service that you need.”

To learn more about the center, click here.