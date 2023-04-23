BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local students and the Young Democrats of Bay County gathered at Carl Grey Park and marched across the Hathaway Bridge Sunday afternoon.

They were hoping to bring awareness to current and future legislation proposed by state officials.

“It is time for us to raise our voices and engage our community,” commented Matthew Bays, president of the Young DEMs of Bay County. “Many Floridians across the state do not know about these extreme bills and how they will impact them. Our goal is to bring awareness and encourage Floridians to let their state officials know how they feel.”

Those bills include the passing of permitless carry, the six-week abortion ban, the voter suppression bill, and more.

Participants were waving posters as they crossed the bridge from one end to the other.