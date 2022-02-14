PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– People looking for love advice this Valentine’s Day should listen to the sage words from one resident of the Sims Veteran Nursing Home in Panama City.

The holiday is special for 79-year-old, Henry Wolfe. He met his now wife Kathy, at the old Hardee’s on Harrison Avenue and then decided to make a move.

“I decided to send her a Valentine’s Day card, and then she sent me one back, and then our first actual meeting was at her dad’s church,” Wolfe said.

When asked how he knew he was in love Kathy, he replied, “I just had that feeling about her.”

The two hit it off immediately– and were married a few months later in April. Henry was 23-years-old, Kathy was just 19-years-old.

“The reason we had to wait until the 30th of April is because that’s when I got paid. We had no money,” he said.

Despite that obvious challenge, the two faced more hardships with henry being deployed in November 1965 and serving in the Vietnam war.

“I wrote a letter everyday when I was in Vietnam, and she did the same. You have to work on a relationship. You don’t just start out with one,” he said.

The two moved around a lot due to Henry’s Airforce career, and they later had two sons. At times, Henry said their marriage had ups and downs.

“It’s something you have to build on, and you can’t do that in a couple years. If you don’t know the person when you get married then you have to learn to love and know that person,” he said.

He said he feels divorce is so common nowadays because people think that love is supposed to be easy when it is really anything but that.

“You got to work on a relationship, you have to be a partner. It’s not just her world and your world, and they collide. It’s her world, your world, and OUR world,” he said.

His tip to those who may feel like their love is fading, “We do things together. Nowadays people don’t do that as a family though.”

And his biggest kept secret to an everlasting love, “You’ve got to put god in there somewhere. This keeps the unity together.”

The two have been married for 57 years, Henry now lives at Sims Veteran Nursing Home, and is wheelchair bound, but the two still see each other and talk everyday.

“It hasn’t been easy but nothing worth having is easy,” he said.