PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Back in November, the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors held its 3rd annual Festival of Trees holiday event.

The group raised a little more than $30,000 by auctioning off decorated Christmas trees to the highest bidders.

This week, CPAR presented the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and Life Management Center of Northwest Florida checks for $15,000 each.

The Children’s Advocacy Center provides care to more than 12,000 children and adults who are victims of abuse and violence.

Life management serves more than 10,000 people and families each year with mental health treatment and support.

This year’s Festival of Trees event will take place on November 19th.