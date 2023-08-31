BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Here in the panhandle, help is on the way.

Several first responders are on their way to assist those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

On Thursday, August 31st, officers from Panama City, Springfield, Panama City Beach, and even Fort Walton Beach, headed to the Big Bend.

The departments are bringing down numerous vehicles carrying essential supplies for those in Perry including mobile showers, laundry services, sleeping accommodations, and a medical bed.

These departments received a lot of help from outside departments when Hurricane Michael hit.

This is a way they can help repay the favor to those who have helped in the past.

“It’s important to all the officers that are even standing behind y’all. They’re all lined up back there, and it’s important to them to be able to go and help,” said Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith. “They were helped last year and they know what if felt like and you know, what happened to their homes and what it was like to work. So they want to go and repay that.”

They will work and live in Perry for one week at a time before alternating with another group of first responders.