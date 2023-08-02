BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization is partnering with a state initiative to prepare special needs citizens for emergencies. The Disability Resource Center is putting together 250 preparedness bags in time for peak hurricane season.

The Disability Resource Center helps people with a variety of physical or mental challenges through the Panhandle. One of the critical needs this time of year is preparing clients for emergencies like hurricanes.

“We’re working closely with the ‘Lean on Me’ program at the Bay County Health Department and with that where we’ve all contributed to it, we have band-aids, we have gloves, hand sanitizer, flashlights, an emergency book, radios, hand radios,” Disability Resource Center Outreach Coordinator Kristi Warren said.

But these preparedness bags are only part of the preparedness plan. ‘Lean on Me’ helps manage special needs shelters. Bay County’s special needs shelter is Deane Bozeman School.

“We encourage people to pre-register for the special needs registry that way we can identify how many individuals are going to need transportation we’ll work with other community partners like Bay County Transit and Trolley to send those resources, those wheelchair-accessible vans and busses out to your home,” Bay County Department of Health Disaster Preparedness Consultant Adam Johnson said.

Both organizations are offering anyone the ability to collect all their personal information in one place. Things like personal identification, insurance cards, and medication lists.

“Scan them onto a thumb drive, that thumb drive will be password protected so that way you hold on to it, Disability Resource Center and the Department of Health don’t hold on to any of that personal information, it just goes back to you on a thumb drive, you keep a copy of it.”

Both organizations are hosting public events on August 9th and 23rd. Click here for more information.