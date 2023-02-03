BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida-based Disaster Relief Organization, Save The Closet, will be traveling to Selma, Alabama for a free community comeback clothing giveaway.

Save The Closet was founded following Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Friday, they have served over 20,000 people in five states at 50 giveaways.

Volunteer Disaster Relief Coordinator, Robyn Boudreaux, who has traveled across the country doing relief disaster work, said in times of devastation, it brings communities together.

She also said that after support from Alabama during the devastation of Hurricane Michael, the organization feels it’s its duty to do the same, giving back and supporting Selma, Alabama.

“It is a universal feeling when you experience loss, and it brings everyone together,” Boudreaux said. “As an organization, we’re able to take that experience and provide Selma with a great opportunity to come together and celebrate each other and thank God that they are alive.”

The organization will be headed to Selma on February 18 and the giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Selma University gym.