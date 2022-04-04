BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Monday marks one month since the start of the Chipola Complex wildfires.

The flames traveled across three counties, forcing hundreds of evacuations.

Springfield officials said the Adkins Avenue and Star Avenue fires came dangerously close to several homes in the city, including the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home.

A month later, leaders in Springfield are breathing a sigh of relief and reflecting back on what they said was a very stressful time.

“Just running around, trying to get ahead of the fire, and trying to get caught up to where it was going and trying to protect homes and get people evacuated,” Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins said. “It was crazy times.”

The fires burned over 34,000 acres and destroyed two homes.

“I’ve been in the service for 25 years and I’ve never seen a fire act like this, how it behaved, how many heads it was producing,” Chief Eddins said. “Even coming back towards the burn area, it just had a mind of its own.”

Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said it went about as smoothly as it could have.

“We were right on the verge of losing 500 to 600 homes right on the edge of Springfield, and they were able to keep it back and save the folks, and no lives were lost, no injuries,” he said.

First responders in Bay County were recognized by Governor Ron DeSantis and other state representatives at a cabinet meeting last Tuesday.

“It’s the first time I’ve gotten to do that, go to a cabinet meeting… That was kind of a once-in-a-lifetime deal there,” Chief Eddins said. “It was just something I’ll never forget.”

Mayor Hammond said he’s proud of the bravery that was shown in Springfield.

“To see our police, our fire, our public works evacuating homes, evacuating people who didn’t have ways of getting away… It’s Team Springfield,” he said. “Always comes forward.”

Springfield firefighters were also recognized at Monday night’s city commission meeting for their work during the wildfires.

Officials said it’s important for residents to stay up-to-date on any local burn bans and wildfire safety.

