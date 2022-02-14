PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – It was a Valentine’s Day miracle for some.

There was a mobile flower shop with exotic flowers at The Sapp House in Downtown Panama City Monday.

Lauren Anderson is the owner of “Late Bloomers” mobile flower shop. To kick start her new business venture, Anderson opened up her first flower market for those who still needed flowers this Valentine’s Day.

All were welcome to arrange their own bouquets. Anderson said she is overwhelmed by all the support.

After just two hours of opening, over 60 people came and half the flowers were gone.

“I am working with the downtown farmers market to get in there and then from there I would love to like I said, open up a flower shop and maybe be here downtown,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, that would be great because I love all my downtown people. And keep the flowers coming.”

Anderson said until she gets her mobile trailer officially running, she will be crafting flower centerpieces from her house.

If you want to learn more about the events Anderson and her company “Late bloomers” attend, visit her Facebook page.