PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Lotus Healthcare and Aesthetics showed their appreciation for teachers today through their Back to School Bash.

Lotus Healthcare and Aesthetics is a professional medical practice that provides a variety of services. They held this event to raise money for teachers at Southport Elementary School.

Teachers often buy school supplies on their own dime to make their classrooms look fun and help bridge financial gaps for less-fortunate students. The medical practice wanted to give back to teachers, so they raised money by raffling off prizes from the vendors at the event. Many event-goers purchased raffle tickets and donated school supplies to help support the cause.

“It’s hard if you have multiple kids. It is very difficult to get all the supplies you need for them,” said Lotus Healthcare and Aesthetics Owner Lindsay Hetrick. “I can’t tell you how many times, at the beginning of the school year, you go into Walmart and look around at who you see shopping for school supplies are the teachers. At the end of the day they end up buying the supplies or meeting the shortcomings because our teachers in this county are amazing.”

All of the proceeds will be donated to Southport Elementary School teachers. To donate money or school supplies, you can contact Lotus Healthcare and Aesthetics.