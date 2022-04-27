BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local restaurant owner has big plans for Panama City and Panama City Beach.

Chris McMillan and his company, Panhandle Restaurant Group, plan to open a dozen new restaurants in the next two years.

“We like to eat, in fact, we love to eat,” McMillan said.

He said he spent most of his childhood in the kitchen.

“So when we get back there with all of the concepts that we have, you just start putting stuff together and then be like, ‘man that’s really good,” he said.

Mcmillan said they have seen major success with their first concept restaurant Rib Crib. They did not want to stop there.

PRG started to make plans for a seafood restaurant a couple of years ago, called C-Mac’s.

“A fast-casual southern style, kind of a seafood theme,” he said. “We will have frog legs on the menu and fried hushpuppies all of the breading will be in-house. We really feel that C-Mac’s are going to become a Panama City brand and expand from here.”

C-Mac’s is set to open early next year on Thomas Drive. Then, next is 850-Pizza. Which will open two locations next year.

“80’s style theme inside we want people to come to feel like when they walk in that they remember this,” McMillan said. “You see the ninja turtles on the wall and you will see Bruce Springsteen in the wall.”

Along, with local restaurant concepts, PRG said they will be bringing chain restaurants from across the country as well.

McMillan is the franchisee for Shaquille O’Neal’s “Big Chicken” restaurants. But that is not all.

“PJ’s Coffee, Teriyaki Madness is a new one we just signed,” he said.

McMillan said they chose Bay County to open these unique spots because of the supportive community.

“Coming to Panama City there’s that family environment,” he said. “I feel more at home in this place in the last seven years.”

Mcmillan said all the restaurants will open by early 2023, starting with 850-Pizza and ending with Big Chicken.