Local man prepares to take donations to Kentucky tornado victims

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday was the last day to donate items for a local man’s effort to help victims from last month’s Kentucky storms, but you can still help.

Ivan Ross organized “Christmas on 18 wheels,” an effort to help survivors of the tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky a few weeks ago.

Ross has been collecting items such as food, water, clothing, diapers and heaters to take to Kentucky.

Bay County Emergency Services and the Panama City Police Department, along with other local businesses, have helped support Ross and his mission. He expects the truck to be completely filled up for the journey up north.

He also plans to bring the items in his 18-wheeler truck up to Kentucky tomorrow, but it’s all dependent on weather conditions.

“I do know they had more tornadoes up there today,” Ross said. “It’s not supposed to get above freezing tomorrow, so I’m in the process of while planning my trip to go up there… Talking with other people that live up there and talking with people that live in surrounding areas to see how the roads are going to be.”

Although he is no longer accepting physical object donations, monetary donations will still be accepted. Text “DONATE” to (850) 783-4311 or visit Rebuild Bay County’s website.