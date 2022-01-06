Local lawyer recognized among top 5% in Florida

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local attorney is honored as one of the best in the state.

Larry Perry has been selected as a 2022 Florida Super Lawyer. Perry is the senior partner of Perry and Young Attorneys at Law here in Bay County.

Perry describes this award as winning the Heisman Trophy for the top five percent. He was nominated by surrounding lawyers not associated with his firm.

Then lawyers vote through a survey process to select the top five.

Perry said although his name is on this award, the recognition goes out to his entire firm. He said he could not have achieved this success without them.

“It’s nice to be recognized by your peers to achieve this super lawyer recognition,” Perry said. “But what this means is now you’ve got a standard of excellence that is continued to maintain. Fortunately, we’ve got processes. We’ve got great people here at Perry and Young and we foresee that we will continue to go into the future.”

This was the fourth year Larry Perry has made it on the top five percent of Florida’s Super Lawyer’s list.