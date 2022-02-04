BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – Lynn Haven Police began cracking down today on drivers not wearing seatbelts.

They’re partnering with the Panama City Police Department to promote the click it or ticket campaign.

They conducted a two-hour sting operation this morning.

Lynn Haven Police Lt. Steven Enfinger said they gave out 12 citations to drivers not wearing a seatbelt.

He said in 2019 nine people lost their lives in Bay County due to a lack of a seatbelt.

This campaign aims to make buckling up an automatic thing for all drivers.

“We’re not trying to sneak up on people just to write more tickets, we are trying to raise public awareness,” Enfinger said. “And we will be very visible out on major highways pulling people over. So you will see blue lights flashing people getting pulled over by the police that’s part of it.”

The fine for failing to buckle up is $115. Police will be conducting the enforcement campaign through February 13.