BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local law enforcement is taking steps to be as prepared as possible if a mass shooting were ever to happen in our area.

With the Uvalde, Texas shooting just last month, mass shootings are still on most people’s minds, especially law enforcement.

“Every time one of these happens, there are lessons learned,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said. “We’ll be learning a lot of lessons out of the Uvalde situation, and shame on us if we don’t take those lessons and put them into practice.”

On Tuesday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office conducted its annual classroom active shooter training.

Since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting claimed the lives of 17 people in 2018, the agency has incorporated a new active shooter training program.

It’s called Active Shooter Incident Management, or ASIM.

“What we looked at after Parkland is how are we going to manage these situations because time and time again you look at these some of these, which they are very complex situations, fast-moving situations,” Sheriff Ford said. “It’s very hard to manage those critical incidents like that but we can also train our people in techniques that will allow us to manage it more effectively.”

Law enforcement worked through a demonstration in the classroom to visualize the steps that are needed during an active shooter situation.

“The previous techniques for active shooters five-plus years ago were to wait until the entire building was searched, and it was what we call cold before anybody goes in and checks on the wounded… We can’t do that anymore,” Sheriff Ford said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting real-world active shooter training at Arnold High School next month.