PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is helping with the back-to-school effort.

Monday afternoon, departments from HCA helped fill a school bus with school supplies.

All the seats were loaded up with a variety of essentials for teachers and students. Items like pencils, crayons, tissues, hand sanitizer, and even some clothes.

All items were taken back to the Bay District Schools office. They’ll distribute the supplies.