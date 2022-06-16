BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When a firefighter rescuing a victim from a burning building has an emergency, they rely on their team to help.

That’s why multiple Bay County fire departments took part in a mayday drill on Thursday.

“Most times when we go to emergencies, we’re there for civilian victims,” Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Justin Busch said. “We have to have in place a plan for us in case we get in trouble, so that’s part of what we’re trying to work through here with the tasks that they’re doing inside with downed firefighters, calling the actual mayday, running through some of that radio traffic and what it should sound like, and we’re trying to induce a lot of those stressors so that we can evaluate what we have written on paper.”

The drill, which took months to plan, was held at the vacated Everitt Middle School in Springfield. The training was intense, with high temperatures and low visibility inside the building.

“We’re looking to challenge them,” Busch said. “It’s not supposed to be easy, but it is exciting. It is an awesome feeling to have everybody together.”

Fire officials said the training is important because all local departments need to learn how to effectively work together in emergency situations.

“This is something that’s never been done before, so we’re very proud,” Springfield Fire Chief Brian Eddins said. “All the area chiefs got together and we planned this out. We revamped our mayday policy and our RIT policy. That way we’re all on the same page.”

“This is the first time that we’ve had a training event as large as this one, and it’s already bared a lot of great ideas and spurred a lot of conversations to make what we’ve already got a little bit better,” Busch added.

The fire departments plan to continue their training at Everitt on Friday.