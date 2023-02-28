SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — School officials counted the jars Tuesday in this year’s Southport Elementary peanut butter drive, and the results are sky-high.

Southport students collected almost 3,900 jars of peanut butter. That’s nearly double last year’s total.

Ms. Smith’s first-grade class collected the most, with more than 1,100 jars.

The donation will go to the First United Methodist Church, which will then go to local food banks.

Southport Elementary Principal Todd Harless said this drive helps students learn about charity at an early age.

“We’re going to be able to fill a lot of the food banks around Bay County with all this peanut butter that was brought in so this is going to make a huge difference for hunger in our area,” Harless said.

Lynn Haven Elementary also participated, combining with Southport to collect more than 8,000 jars of peanut butter.