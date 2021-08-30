Local doctor’s social media post stirs controversy among Bay District Schools parents

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A local doctor’s social media post is causing some stir among bay district schools parents.

On Friday local dermatologist Jon Ward made a post on his opinion and editorial facebook page encouraging parents to train their kids to lie about their vaccination status.

The post was changed later that day.

However, that still gave parents enough time to reach out to school officials.

Bay District Schools superintendent Bill Husfelt responded to the post Monday.

“They are worried about people who see MD behind someone’s name and assume that person speaks for the entire medical community and trust me they don’t,” Husfelt said.

He said people should not always believe what they see on social media and emphasized honesty is always the best policy.

“To tell our parents to teach their children to lie to us about if they’ve been exposed or if they’ve had covid or if they’ve had the vaccine,” Husfelt said. “I can’t imagine what world we’re living in when you have someone who is supposed to be a professional encouraging parents and children to do that.”

Husfelt went on to show some valuable information from trusted sources. He said misinformation is our enemy and this pandemic has created “expert” people who know how to manipulate information online.

He said he is always in contact with the top medical officials in our area – the ones who are on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients.

He also said in order to stop the spread of the virus we will all need to work together.

“Lying about it is not going to make COVID go away,” Husfelt said. “COVID is only going to go away if we unite and fight it together.”

We reached out to Dr. Ward for a comment. He issued a statement saying:

“I regret making that statement. I posted as a frustrated parent who highly values education. My response was emotional, and I realize that it was inappropriate and does not reflect the values of me, my family, or my business. This is why I chose to change the wording the same day to better represent my concerns.”

Husfelt said they are not requiring students to give the schools proof of vaccination. However, they do have a way to verify the information if needed.