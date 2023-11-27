BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local church wants to help families in need this holiday season.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, High Praise Worship in Callaway, located at 7124 Highway 22, is giving away 15,000 pounds of food.

The free grocery giveaway is drive-thru style and will start at 9 a.m.

“God has really blessed us, and we want to be able to bless people,” said Pastor Joshua Gay. “That’s a big part of our church body, to be able to bless our community.”

The free groceries include frozen meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, and bread.