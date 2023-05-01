BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Fourteenth Judicial Circuit celebrated National Law Day on Monday with a special award.

Each year the Larry G. Smith Professionalism Award is given to a local attorney who exemplifies professionalism.

It’s named after Smith, who served in the Bay County area and retired as a former First District Court of Appeals of Florida.

This year’s recipient is a long-time Bay County resident, Timothy M. Warner.

“We have different positions, we have different to things, but at the end of the day, justice will prevail, we have faith in our system we have faith in our judges, we have faith in our jury system, in our circuit, I think we’re very blessed that we have a sense of professionalism,” Warner said.

The Warner Law Firm, P.A. has been around for nearly 40 years with an emphasis on municipal law.