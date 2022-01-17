Local animal rescues feel the love from the community for ‘Betty White Challenge’

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait on the set of the television show “Hot in Cleveland” in Studio City section of Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 9, 2010. Betty White, whose saucy, up-for-anything charm made her a television mainstay for more than 60 years, has died. She was 99. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Communities around the world, and in Bay County, are celebrating a viral challenge in honor of late actress and comedian Betty White.

When she died on New Year’s Eve, fans wanted to honor White on what would have been her 100th birthday— which is Monday.

White reportedly spent much of her life helping animals and even wrote her own book about animals titled “Betty & Friends.”

A viral social media post, known as the “Betty White Challenge,” prompted people around the world to donate to local animal shelters and rescues.

The post encouraged people to donate just $5 in White’s name.

Some Bay County animal rescues said they have received donations from hundreds of community members.

Nicole Buckley with Nine Lives Kitty Rescue said the organization received monetary donations throughout the day for the Betty White Challenge.

“Truthfully the goal is to get even one dollar, but we’ve gotten $250 so far,” Buckley said earlier on Monday. “We are doing good on the challenge!”

Amy Shepherd with Heartland Rescue Ranch also said any monetary donation would mean the world to the organization.

Heartland’s Facebook fundraiser received over $2,400 as of Monday evening.

“We are absolutely elated,” she said. “Betty White made a difference in the lives of others for almost 100 years, but it’s also in her death that her legacy lives on and she has continued to make a difference in the lives of others.”

Even as the Betty White Challenge comes to an end on Monday, it’s never too late to donate to your favorite local animal rescues.