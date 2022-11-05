PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Council on Aging had a full day of activities at their annual Fall Festival.

The agency is funded through state, federal, and local grants but requires a 10% local match. The Fall Festival is the one fundraiser a year hosted to match dollars for those grants.

It kicked off with a pancake breakfast and ended with a chicken dinner. In between the morning and afternoon were a silent auction, live performances, crafts, vendors, and more.

Hosting this event is a special way to help out seniors in the community.

“The seniors enjoy this as much as anybody, you see a lot of them here,” Bay County Council of Aging CEO Beth Coulliette said. “They look forward to it. They want to participate. They’re not used to taking what they call charity. So this is their way of helping out to help us raise matched dollars for services that they benefit from and it’s just a fun day.”

The event was free to attend for the whole community. Raffle tickets, the silent auction, and meals cost a small fee to help the council of aging raise money.