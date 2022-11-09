PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, “Wellness Wednesday”. Coach JT with “Evolve with JT” shares his expertise in nutrition, diet and exercise.

This time he touched on the different areas to keep in mind when trying to live a healthy lifestyle such as having consistency, discipline, and a good sleep schedule.

If you are interested in learning more about nutrition, dieting, and exercise you can start with click here or watch the full interview from News 13 Midday.