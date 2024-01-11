BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Electric companies continue to work to restore power across the panhandle after Tuesday’s tornado littered storm.

Reports showed nearly 1,000 meters remained without power Thursday morning from Walton to Franklin County.

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative sent crews across the area immediately after the storm to get to work. After restoring power to many homes and businesses in Jackson County and Panama City, the company sent 100 employees to the Bayhead area Thursday.

Lineman said they start at the main lines replacing ground wires, power poles, and following the breaks to each meter.

“Oh, this is bad. This is like a Michael. But, you know, it just touched down in several different areas and done a bunch of damage real quick,” lineman Jay Shiber said.

As of Thursday morning, 739 meters were without power around Deerwood Ave and by 2 pm they had restored more than 500 of those reports.

The co-op said homeowners will have to take initiative on damaged meters that can’t be restored.

“For those members who do have a damaged meter or meter base, we’re letting them know today (Thursday) they will have to make repairs and get an inspection by Bay County before we can reconnect power,” Kristin Douglas, marketing VP said.

To keep crews working and help residents without power the cooperative bought box lunches and supplies to give out around Bayhead.

“Tornadoes come on so suddenly and this certainly did for these people. And in an area that’s really just starting to get back on their feet after Michael, it’s just really heartbreaking. So we just want to do what we can to help them during this time,” Douglas said.

Linemen and the company want residents using generators to be careful to keep the workers safe.

“The generators, y’all don’t back feed all the generators and plug them into your house and stuff and just run your extension cord and not be cutting the ends off and plugging them into the house,” Shiber said.

Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative is not the only company at work. According to PowerOutage.us, more than 800 homes were still without power as of 3 pm on Thursday.

The Co-op hopes to have their customers restored on Friday.