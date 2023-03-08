PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 airs a segment on News 13 Midday every Wednesday, called “Wellness Wednesday”. Traycee Green from Pure Platinum in Panama City was in studio to talk about simple yoga movements that can be practiced right at home!

These are exercises that won’t take more than about ten minutes and can help with your everyday activities. “Yoga follows the breath, the breath doesn’t follow the body,” said Green.

