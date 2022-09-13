PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College is hosting a college fair with fifty different colleges and universities from all across the nation.

Executive Director, Jason Hedden at Gulf Coast State College was in studio to discuss the details of this event. It will take place at the Charles Hilton Center on campus on Thursday, Sept. 15th from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.

Participating institutions will be providing information about their degrees, programs, student life, athletics, careers, scholarships and financial aid. This is a great opportunity for current students interested in their options post Gulf Coast State College! This event is free and open to the community.

For more information you can watch the full interview from News 13 Midday!