PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The LEAD Coalition held its biggest fundraiser of the year on Thursday evening. Their birthday bash was held at Hotel Indigo.

During the festivities, Truist Bank presented the LEAD Coalition with an $8,200 grant as part of their Community Redevelopment Program.

Additional donations were made by FPL, The St. Joe Company, The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and Centennial Bank, to name a few.

LEAD’s birthday bash started in 2017 when Executive Director Janice Lucas signed up for a fundraiser campaign for her birthday.

Since then the campaign has grown and continues to raise funds for several programs which include the STEAM Team, a summer camp for financially challenged youth, several homebuyers programs, and a small business workshop.

Janice Lucas spoke with us about the legacy she has created and the importance of fundraising for LEAD’s programs.

“I am very much thinking about how far we’ve come and yet how far we still have to go. And so there were those who worked hard to open doors for me,” Lucas said. “And I want to do the same and leave a legacy of even more opportunities for those who are coming behind me in Panama City.”

Local jazz musicians Lowell Harper and Dionzia Santiago and the Arial Dance Group provided entertainment for the birthday bash.

To find out more about the LEAD Coalition or to donate click here.