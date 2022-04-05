BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Tuesday morning throughout the streets of Lynn Haven you may have heard sirens from police cars, but rest assure it was no ordinary traffic jam. Law enforcement in Bay County carried on the ‘Torch Run’ to raise funds for The Special Olympics supporting athletes with special needs.

Participants said they were able to raise funds through t-shirt, and hat sales, along with other various efforts.

Kevin Roop, The Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run Director said the support from law enforcement towards athletes is imperative.

“It is huge. A lot of people don’t that our athletes pay nothing and we have just under 60,000 athletes across the state and if they need a ride or lodging it’s all covered by the Special Olympics,” he said.

This year marks 50 years of the Special Olympics in Florida.

Law enforcement ran from the Publix in Lynn Haven all the way to the other Publix in Panama City.

Over the next month and a half, the torch run will continue its journey across the state.

Known as “Guardians of the Flame,” law enforcement officers representing all of Florida’s 67 counties will carry the torch before it arrives on May 20 at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, kicking off the summer games’ opening ceremony.