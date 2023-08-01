BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents in one of the Bay County’s newest neighborhoods said they’re worried about emergency response.

A few Latitude Margaritaville homeowners showed up at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

It’s off of Highway 79, north of West Bay near the airport, and considered a rural area.

Commissioner Doug Moore said he started hearing complaints after the River Camp fire that happened in April.

One resident said sometimes it can more than the average time for a first responder to show up.

“The national average for response time is seven minutes, being that it’s a rural area, I understand that it’s going to take longer but with the development going on in the area, there’s definitely going to be more calls out in that area so we’re just looking for something to be improved in that area,” resident Dave Demeester said.

Sheriff Ford said he is working to expand resources to the county’s growing areas and has asked for money in his budget to hire another deputy for the west end of the beach.