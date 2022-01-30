PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s biggest hiring event is back.

The 35th Annual Bay County Job Fair hosted by CareerSource will be held on Saturday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gulf Coast State College in Student Union East.

CareerSource said the Bay Town Trolley will be offering free rides to and from the event.

Veterans, military spouses and transitioning active-duty service members will reportedly have early access to the event starting at 9 a.m.

More than 50 local employers will be at the event looking to hire.

Learn more about the upcoming event.