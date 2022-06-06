PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) – Crews were out in full force Monday working on Beach Drive.

The Florida Department of Transportation project stretches from 15th Street and Frankford Avenue to 6th Street and Harrison Avenue.

This week, workers are concentrating on the area around Buena Vista Boulevard heading west toward Frankford Avenue.

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures along Beach Drive from Frankford Avenue to 6th Street, as well as sections of Frankford Avenue from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The $4 million project is going to take care of those pesky potholes along that corridor.

“Asphalt has a lifespan… We are replacing that,” FDOT spokesperson Ian Satter said. “That will improve the safety of the roadway for the traveling public as well as, obviously, a well-maintained road will have less impact to vehicles as well so an investment here to make sure we have the safest roadway possible in that area.”

The road’s surface won’t be the only improvement.

“The additional work on the drainage on that roadway I think will be a very welcome addition to that roadway,” Satter said. “We have older drainage that is there so a lot of times that portion of Beach Drive will flood when you have heavy drains so the new drainage system will also help alleviate some of those flooding concerns.”

Satter said he anticipates the Beach Drive road improvement project to be fully complete by the end of this summer, weather permitting.