PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The summer tourist season may be slowing down, but the Labor Day weekend is heating up.

Bay County was spared as Hurricane Idalia made landfall to our east, now many local businesses are looking forward to inviting tourists and locals to their establishments.

Businesses are looking forward to the increased traffic and are hoping for sunny skies during the three-day weekend.

They say last year’s Labor Day went well and they’re hoping to repeat some of those numbers.

When tourism is one of the biggest economic factors, Labor Day weekend is a pivotal time for businesses to make some extra money before summer ends.

“Historically, Labor Day weekend is a very popular time for visitors to visit the destination,” said PR Manager for the Tourist Development Council Rachel Banks.

In years prior Labor Day was one of the bigger weekends so businesses are gearing up for the increase in tourism.

“You know, we’re expecting great weather and a great Labor Day weekend to come,” said Banks.

Some restaurant and bar owners say prices are a little higher this year but they are still hoping for a successful weekend.

“Last year we had a pretty good year. But, you know, prices are up on everything. You know, the utilities, and food costs, as everybody knows, are way up. Profit margins are smaller than they’ve ever been. And you know, we’re all just scraping to scratch and trying to make a living,” said The Sand Bar restaurant David Humphrys.

One hotel manager isn’t worried at all. Tony Belluso says his business is on track to do well.

“We’re not concerned about this year versus last year’s numbers,” said Hampton Inn Assistant General Manager Tony Belluso

Belluso said that the bookings are better than expected.

“The bookings are up they’re not down, which is always a great indicator. And it’s everybody’s last weekend to get out and have fun and enjoy before work and school starts getting back into the picture,” said Belluso.

The Labor Day weekend isn’t as busy as other holiday weekends, so it gives people an excellent chance to explore Panama City Beach without the crowds.

As of now, there are still vacancies and they advise visitors to go ahead and book their room now.