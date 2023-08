PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – When most hear of the Krewe of St. Andrews, they probably think of Mardi Gras.

This Fall, they’re hosting a two-day Fall Festival on September 8th and 9th featuring food from local restaurants, live music, and even a cornhole competition.

The event, previously known as the Seafood Festival, is revamped this year.

There is a VIP event on Friday night featuring a “Taste of St. Andrews.” You can buy tickets here.

The rest of the festival is free and open to the public.